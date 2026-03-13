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Ricky Gervais’ partner of more than 40 years, Jane Fallon, is battling cancer.

Fallon, 65, opened about her diagnosis on Instagram, sharing, "About a month ago I was diagnosed with breast cancer - very early stage thankfully & the prognosis is excellent.”

The author went on, "I had a routine mammogram a week before Christmas. I had no symptoms but the brilliant radiographer spotted something iffy & sent me for further tests & eventually a biopsy. Since then I’ve had more mammograms, more biopsies and an MRI so they can pinpoint the problem area precisely.”

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She admitted, "It’s been a lot, I’m not going to lie. But, my surgery is scheduled for the week after next and I just want to get it over with now. I’m getting incredible care and all will be fine but I’m not engaging with much beyond audiobooks & jigsaws tbh.”

Fallon included a photo of her beloved teddy bear dressed as a doctor and wrote, "Dr Eric on duty.”

She also included a pic of her kitty as a nurse, sharing, "Nurse Pickle wondering when lunch is. ❤️❤️”

People magazine reports Ricky and Jane started dating in 1982 after meeting at University College London. Despite their longtime partnership, the pair have never married.

Gervais, 64, told The Times in 2010, “Don’t see the point. We are married for all intents and purposes, everything’s shared and actually our fake marriage has lasted longer than a real one… but there’s no point in us having an actual ceremony before the eyes of God because there is no God.”