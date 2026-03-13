LANY Drops 'Soft 2'— Listen Now!

LANY has just dropped their new album, “Soft 2,” an expanded version of their highly acclaimed album “Soft.”

The album will offer five new tracks, including “When Did You Stop Loving Me?” “Prettiest Thing I’ve Ever Seen,” “I’m Doing Alright,” and “Finish Me.”

The release comes just after the band debuted “When Did You Stop Loving Me?” at the Grammy Museum. Check out the music video below!

Amid the release, the band is on the “Soft World Tour,” making stops at Barclays Center, Intuit Dome, and Lollapalooza Argentina.

For tickets, visit ThisIsLany.com.

Here’s the full track listing below:

Soft 2

Disc 1

1. Soft

2. Why

3. Know You Naked

4. Stuck

5. Sound of Rain

6. Act My Age

7. Good Parts

8. Make Me Forget

9. Destiny

10. Last Forever

Disc 2