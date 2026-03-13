Kate Hudson Breaks Down Her Favorite Fashions of Award Season (Exclusive)

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Oscar nominee Kate Hudson sat down with Variety’s Chief Awards Editor Clayton Davis for an “Extra” exclusive ahead of Hollywood’s biggest night.

Kate has had a busy few months promoting her movie “Song Sung Blue," so she broke down the red-carpet looks she’s been serving all award season long!

Hudson reflected on being back at the Academy Awards, 25 years after being nominated for “Almost Famous."

This year, Hudson is nominated for Best Actress for her work on "Song Sung Blue.”

Kate is “hopeful” that she’ll be back to the show again “two or three or four” times.

As for who’s she bringing to the show, Hudson teased, “It could be a jam-packed affair at the Oscars. We don’t know. We’ll see what’s going to happen.”