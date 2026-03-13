Jessie Buckley Oscars Spotlight: The ‘Hamnet’ Star’s Road to Best Actress Front-Runner

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Jessie Buckley is the front-runner for Best Actress, seemingly a lock to win her first Oscar after sweeping at Critics Choice, the Actor Awards, and the Golden Globes.

The critics have been raving about Jessie’s gut-wrenching performance in “Hamnet,” in which she plays Shakespeare’s heartbroken wife Agnes.

She’s in good company, going up against Emma Stone, Rose Byrne, Renate Reinsve and Kate Hudson in the Best Actress category at Sunday's Oscars.

Now, we’re taking a look back at Jessie’s road to the Academy Awards!

Born in Ireland, Jessie began her career in 2008 on the BBC talent show “I’d Do Anything.”

Nine years later, she made her film debut with a leading role in “Beast.”

Then, she earned a BAFTA nomination for her breakthrough performance as a country singer in 2018’s “Wild Rose.”

Buckley’s first Oscar nomination came starring alongside Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson in 2021’s “The Lost Daughter.”

While Jessie is a star on the rise, she was once turned down by not one but two drama schools!

“Extra” spoke with Buckley about the rejection she faced as she promoted her current film “The Bride” with Christian Bale.

She quipped, “I think they were absolutely right to turn me down… I wasn’t ready and I didn’t know what I wanted to say. I was young.”