James Van Der Beek’s 'The Gates’ Co-Stars Says He Showed ‘How to Be a Good Man’ (Exclusive)

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It’s the late James Van Der Beek like we’ve never seen him.

In one of his final roles, he transformed into a villain in “The Gates,” but behind the scenes, his co-stars Mason Gooding, Algee Smith and Keith Powers say he was the kindhearted guy everyone knew and loved.

Mason said, “I feel like [I took] every opportunity to be around and in James’ presence, both in the craft of acting as well as just how to be a good man. He embodies the idea of us being good men before we’re good actors.”

The film was shot in late 2024, just before James went public with his Stage 3 colorectal cancer diagnosis.

Despite secretly battling cancer, he went full tilt, playing a sinister cult-like leader hunting down three college kids who took the wrong turn and witnessed a murder.

Algee recalled an intense scene, saying, “That moment when we witness that and then we take off running and, like, we’re being chased, that felt so real."