Celebrity News March 13, 2026
James Van Der Beek’s 'The Gates’ Co-Stars Says He Showed ‘How to Be a Good Man’ (Exclusive)
It’s the late James Van Der Beek like we’ve never seen him.
In one of his final roles, he transformed into a villain in “The Gates,” but behind the scenes, his co-stars Mason Gooding, Algee Smith and Keith Powers say he was the kindhearted guy everyone knew and loved.
Mason said, “I feel like [I took] every opportunity to be around and in James’ presence, both in the craft of acting as well as just how to be a good man. He embodies the idea of us being good men before we’re good actors.”
The film was shot in late 2024, just before James went public with his Stage 3 colorectal cancer diagnosis.
Despite secretly battling cancer, he went full tilt, playing a sinister cult-like leader hunting down three college kids who took the wrong turn and witnessed a murder.
Algee recalled an intense scene, saying, “That moment when we witness that and then we take off running and, like, we’re being chased, that felt so real."
“The Gates” is in theaters March 13.