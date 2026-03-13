How Steve Carell Walks the ‘Tonal Tightrope’ in the Emotional Yet Funny Show ‘Rooster’

Katrina Marcinowski/HBO

“Rooster,” a new comedy from Warner Bros. Television, centers on an author, played by Steve Carell, and his complicated relationship with his daughter, played by Charly Clive.

Danielle Deadwyler, Phil Dunster, John C. McGinley, and Lauren Tsai also star in the series, which is set on a college campus.

The show premiered March 8 on HBO to 2.4 million U.S. cross-platform viewers in its first three days of availability.

Jonathon Buckley sat down with “Rooster” creators Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses for “A Lot More,” an original Warner Bros. Television Group podcast.

Bill and Matt dished on creating the series and exploring the show’s focus on navigating family dynamics. They also revealed Steve is the best at balancing the “tonal tightrope” required in these types of series. Watch!