Details on Bozoma Saint John’s ‘RHOBH’ Girls’ Getaway to Villa Bibbiani in Tuscany

Courtesy of Villa Bibbiani

Bozoma Saint John is an avid traveler who recently took her “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” friends on the trip of a lifetime to Tuscany, Italy.

Saint John chose Villa Bibbiani, a 1,300-year-old Italian estate, as the location for the group getaway.

During the trip, the women enjoyed the villa’s breathtaking vineyard, shopping, and wine-tastings!

In a statement, Bozoma shared, “The beauty of being in Tuscany is that you don’t have to chase experiences — they come to you. One moment we were stomping grapes and tasting incredible wines, the next we were getting massages or lingering over long Italian meals. Between the indoor and outdoor pools and the rolling vineyards around us, every hour felt like its own little luxury escape.”

Some of the women who went on the trip include Kathy Hilton, Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke, Erika Jayne, Rachel Zoe, Dorit Kemsley, Amanda Frances, Jennifer Tilly, and Natalie Swanston Fuller.

As for why Tuscany is a dream vacation, Saint John explained, “Tuscany is the kind of place that makes you slow down in the best way. The views are breathtaking, the food is unforgettable, the wine flows endlessly, and there’s this deep sense of beauty everywhere you turn. It’s not just a vacation — it’s an experience that reminds you how extraordinary life can feel when you give yourself the time to truly enjoy it.”

“Extra’s” Sadie Murray recently sat down with Bozoma, who dished on the trip, where “too many shenanigans” happened!