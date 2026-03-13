Chaz Bono & Shara Blue Mathes Are Married!

Getty Images

Cher’s son Chaz Bono, 57, and his bride Shara Blue Mathes tied the knot at The Hollywood Roosevelt hotel in L.A. on Sunday.

Bono confirmed the news on Instagram, writing, "After knowing each other for 40 years and be in a relationship for 9, Shara and I got married at the Hollywood Roosevelt on Sunday March 8th.”

Chaz shared a photo looking dapper in a tuxedo accented with a purple calla lily boutonnière, while Shara wore a gorgeous wedding gown with a dramatic train and lace sleeves. She styled her dark hair down in waves with a veil tucked in the back. Mathes added a pop of color with her bouquet of purple orchids.

In more photos posted by People magazine, Cher is seen attending the nuptials in the front row as the bride and groom strike a pose.

According to Chaz and Shara’s Honeyfund website, they are headed to Hawaii on their honeymoon.

Chaz opened up to People about his love story with Shara, revealing, "I first met Shara more than 40 years ago when we were just teenagers. I think it’s safe to say that not many grooms ultimately end up marrying the very first girl they ever kissed so many years later.”