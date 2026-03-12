“The Vampire Diaries” alum Kat Graham can officially add “mom" to her résumé!

On Thursday, Graham announced the birth of her son, her first child with husband Bryan Wood.

Along with posting a series of photos of their bundle of joy, she wrote, "Welcome to the world Prospero ‘Spero' Nyemah Wood.”

Kat’s “Vampire Diaries” co-star Nina Dobrev commented, "OMFG CONGRATULATIONS!!!!”

Kat’s co-star Ian Somerhalder’s wife Nikki Reed wrote, "Oh hi beautiful boy welcome to the world🥹We are so happy you’re here❤️❤️❤️!!!"

In response, Kat wrote, "Thank you all for the beautiful messages. We feel all the love. He’s got a world of family in all of you ❤️."

Kat announced her pregnancy in December.

At the time, Kat shared the news on Instagram, writing, “We’re having a baby!!! ✨”

Graham included some black-and-white Polaroid photos of her growing baby bump.

Bryan commented on the post, writing, “We are ready!"