Getty Images

New romance rumors are flying about Tom Brady!

While he was recently linked to Alix Earle, Brady was spotted chatting up his friend Scooter Braun’s ex-wife Yael Cohen at a birthday party for Tony Gonzalez in Los Angeles.

A source told People magazine that Brady and Cohen "were together all night talking.”

According to the insider, they “then left together.”

Another source told Page Six that the two were “huddled up at the bar” before they left the party.

How does Scooter feel about the romance rumors between his ex and his friend?

An insider told TMZ that the music executive is “unbothered” about the possible romance.

Last year, Scooter and Tom were seen hanging out at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding weekend in Venice, Italy.