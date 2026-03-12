Getty Images

Weeks after Eric Dane died from ALS, his wife Rebecca Gayheart is opening up about his final days.

In an interview with Variety, Rebecca revealed that Eric was able to communicate with his close friends and family with the help of AI firm ElevenLabs, which restored his voice using past recordings.

According to Rebecca, Dane "was really excited about it because he was losing his voice and it was becoming more difficult for him to communicate each and every day. So, it became sort of urgent.”

Rebecca opened up about how Eric felt when he heard his restored voice for the first time, saying, "He was waiting anxiously to hear it, and when we got it from ElevenLabs it was a really big moment. It was a powerful moment. We played it, and Eric became visibly emotional. And when I heard it, I cried. I think everyone in the room did.”

She went on, "He wanted to advocate for love and for the movement [around ALS] and so I’m there to do this for him. For a million people to get a voice to be able to communicate with their children or their loved ones or their caretakers or their doctors or in their job — this is a really huge movement.”

Eric and Rebecca share two daughters, Billie, 16, and Georgia, 14.

Rebecca admitted that their family is “still in a state of shock” from Eric’s passing.

Showing her appreciation for the love and support during this difficult time, Gayheart said, "I just want to thank everybody for being so kind to us during the last couple of years. It’s been challenging and meaningful, and people are kind.”

“I’m having trouble receiving all of the support and love coming at me from every which way because of Eric and the [entertainment] community that’s so generous with their time,” Rebecca added. "They’ve been holding me and the girls up the last two weeks, and I don’t think they’re going anywhere. I think they’re in it for the long haul. Hollywood gets a bad rap. That kind of makes me mad, because we have a lovely community of people, and I’m so grateful for them.”