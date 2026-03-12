Oscars Security Ramped Up After Warning of Possible Iranian Threat

Getty Images

We're just days away from the 2026 Oscars, and Sunday’s red carpet will be on high alert.

The Academy Awards are increasing security after an FBI warning of an Iranian threat possibly targeting California in retaliatory drone attacks.

ABC News was the first to report the story that Iran may have made those plans in retaliation for the U.S. and Israeli strikes on the country that killed its supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Oscars’ executive producer Raj Kapoor recently addressed security concerns, saying, “We have the support of the FBI and LAPD.”

In a statement obtained by “Extra,” an FBI spokesperson said, "The FBI routinely works with our local law enforcement partners responsible for security at special events in and around Los Angeles, including the Academy Awards, in order to share intelligence and provide resources where needed."