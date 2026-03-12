'Mormon Wives’ Stars Mikayla Matthews & Jace Terry Separate

Instagram

“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star Mikayla Matthews and her husband Jace Terry have called it quits.

In the fourth season of the show, their separation was revealed.

In a new statement to People magazine, Mikayla said, "It's still new to me, and it's new to him, and we're just navigating it the best way that we can. Unfortunately, I think it's just something that's going take a lot more time. I feel like that's all I can say on it now.”

The separation comes after their intimacy issues became a plot in the third season.

It looks like their intimacy issues didn’t get better with time.

During a confessional in the fourth season, Mikayla said, "It's so incredible that everyone's getting these opportunities and going out and living their dreams, but my health has held me back from saying yes to a lot of opportunities. It's definitely discouraging and frustrating, and it kind of holds me back in other places in my life, like my marriage with Jace.”

In a conversation with Whitney Leavitt, Mikayla noted that they were doing couples therapy, but she wanted to focus more on getting healthy amid her chronic illness.

She said, "Because it's hard to focus on anything else and be motivated to fix anything else while I'm in this state.”

Jace was also discussing the lack of progress in his intimacy issues with Mikayla in DadTok.

He said, "I'm not cool with it. The thing is, it's not like she's saying, 'We're not going to do this ever.' It's just kind of a, 'If we ever are going to do this, it's not going to be for me. I'm not going to enjoy it. It's going to be just for you.' And I don't want to do that. I’m definitely not okay with it, but I don't... me throwing fits about it all the time and getting [upset], that doesn't help anything. So, I just feel like the only thing I can do is be patient and be there for her."

During a couples therapy session, Mikayla and Jace came to the agreement that she doesn’t “have the motivation” to work on the issue right now.

In another confessional, she shared, "I'm obviously very attracted to Jace, and I want to be married to him. It makes me sad that I'm not able to meet his needs, and I know there's only so long that he can be patient with me for.”

While chatting with her bestie Mayci, Mikayla noted that her past sexual abuse has affected her and called kissing a trigger, saying, "Kissing is harder for me than sex, because I think kissing is more intimate for me and I always have triggers with kissing."

Jace had a conversation with Conner about what was happening, stressing, "More than anything and more than the actual sex, I just want to feel like I can connect with my wife again. And I want to feel loved by my heart.”

Jace and Mikayla eventually agreed that a separation was the best thing for them.

While Jace wanted them to keep trying with trauma therapy, Mikayla told him, "I feel like I've done a lot of therapy work already, and my stuff is still bad. And again, I don't think it's like with the intention of being separated forever. I think we're obviously still going to see each other every single day. I'm not trying to go even a day away from the kids anyway."

Jace responded, "For something like this to feel effective for me, maybe we don't get back together until you feel like you can commit to our relationship?”

Mikayla wanted to work it out for their kids, she also wants to make herself a priority.

She said, "As sad as it is, I do take comfort in knowing that I do have such a great support system in MomTok. I don't want to have to tear our family apart, but I also know that I have to be selfish for a period of time so that I can heal.”

The two have been married since 2018.

"Extra" recently spoke with Mikayla, Mayci, and Whitney, who teased that the fourth season is “entertaining" and will bring hard truths, some crash-outs, and DadTok drama.