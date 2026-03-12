Kerry Washington, Elisabeth Moss & Kate Mara Dish on ‘Party’ Working Together! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Kerry Washington, Elisabeth Moss, and Kate Mara chatted with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour about their new thriller series “Imperfect Women.”

The show is a murder mystery that rocks a decades-long friendship between the women.

Kerry spoke about how every episode leaves you wanting more, saying, “Every episode ends with, like, these jaw-dropping cliffhangers where you’re like, ‘Please, I need more,’ and also the episodes end with these questions like they make you wonder what is betrayal, what is trust, what is friendship, what is love, what’s appropriate?”

She went on, “We would have so many conversations on set. We didn’t always agree on somebody’s behavior and choices.”

Elisabeth said of the friend dynamic on the show, “Hopefully your friendships aren’t quite as dramatic as these or your relationships… but I think what’s relatable is how these women do find things that they can talk about and then they find things that they’re scared to talk about, they’re scared to share, that they think they might be judged for… and I think that that’s something that is relatable.”

She added with a laugh, “I hope nothing else is relatable!”

The ladies also dished on the vibe on set. Kate teased, “It was like a party every time” they were all together.

Kerry joked, “It was like, ‘Do we have to shoot a show?’”

Elisabeth agreed, “The shooting got in the way a lot.”

Plus, Kerry and Kate talked about how they go back to 2007, though they hadn’t worked together until now.

Washington said, “It’s wonderful that we’ve known each other as long as we’ve known each other, but we’ve never been able to work together and get as close as we are. So, it’s really fun to, like, be able to deepen relationships even when you’ve known people over time to have this kind of bonding, this kind of creative intimacy, and adventure together.”

Kate added, “If someone had told me when I was like 15 that we would be doing a show together however many years later… it would have blown my mind.”

Kerry and Elisabeth are executive producers on the projects too.

Moss shared, “We’re very involved and have opinions,” and when she saw how Kerry operated, she recalled thinking, “Oh, cool. You’re like me. Great.”

Washington felt the same, saying, “We met our match. It was good.”