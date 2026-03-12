Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker Settle Divorce

Getty

Months after news broke about their split, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker have reached a divorce settlement.

In court docs obtained by TMZ, the couple informed the court of their agreement on March 11.

In response, the court asked Kandi and Todd to submit court docs, which will lay out the terms for child support and a parenting plan for their two minor kids, Ace, 9, and Blaze, 5.

In November, Kandi announced their separation.

She told People magazine, “After deep thought and a lot of prayer, I’ve made the decision to move forward with a divorce. This is a difficult and emotional time, but my focus remains on protecting my peace, being the best mother I can be, and co-parenting with love and respect.”

Burruss added, “I’m stepping into a new chapter pouring into my work, my family, and my own growth. I’m grateful to everyone who supported us throughout the years, and I ask for privacy, grace, and understanding as we navigate this transition with our family.”