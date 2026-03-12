Instagram

Jack Osbourne, 40, is a dad of five!

The star and his wife Aree Gearhart just welcomed a baby girl, named after Jack’s late father Ozzy Osbourne, who died in July.

They announced the news on Instagram with the message, "Introducing Ozzy Matilda Osbourne,” and a black and white video of their precious little one sleeping next to a plush bat.

A small sign in the photo revealed she was born at 8:49 a.m. on March 5, 2026, weighing 7 lbs., 4 oz. and measuring 19 inches long.

Jack shared the black-and-white video on Instagram Stories, writing, “She’s arrived and she’s perfect."

Aree did the same with the note, “Our Ozzy Matilda Osbourne has landed earthside.”

This is Jack and Aree’s second child together. They also share daughter Maple, 3.

Jack is also dad to daughters Pearl, 13, Andy, 10, and Minnie, 7, with ex-wife Lisa Stelly.

In December, Jack announced that he and Aree were expecting again. At the time, he told The Sun on Sunday that they did get to tell his father about the pregnancy before he died.