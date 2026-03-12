Getty Images

Harrison Ford, 83, is spilling on his bedroom habits.

The “Shrinking” star stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Wednesday, where the conversation got personal.

Jimmy asked Harrison, "Have you ever made love to the soundtrack of one of your films?”

Ford, who is married to Calista Flockhart, replied cheekily, “Of course I have.”

Harrison didn’t name which films, but he is in a number of movies with famous soundtracks, most notably John Williams’ scores from “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones.”

Earlier in the interview, Ford insisted he did not have a favorite film from his impressive list of credits.

“I don’t have a favorite because I really love the making of a movie,” he said. "That’s where I’m satisfied, when we’re making it."

He joked, “When you see it, it’s been all screwed up. When I did it, it was better than that.”

“Extra” caught up with Harrison at the Actor Awards, where he received the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award.

Looking back at his career, he explained why he couldn’t pick a favorite movie. “Every project is different, they don’t compare,” Ford said. "They are apples and oranges.”