Ed Sheeran Gives Update on Wife Cherry Seaborn’s ‘Scary’ Cancer Diagnosis

Getty Images

Ed Sheeran is opening up about his wife Cherry Seaborn’s battle with cancer.

The singer sat down with Benny Blanco, Lil Dicky and Kristin Batalucco for their “Friends Keep Secrets” podcast and opened up about Cherry’s health.

When asked about his worst day, he recalled that in 2022, “Cherry rang me up and said she had cancer. That was probably the worst day,” calling it “f**king scary."

How is Cherry doing now? “She’s fine,” Sheeran said. “She had the operation — she was pregnant at the time — that was why it was difficult. She had the operation to remove the tumor after she’d given birth to our second child, and thankfully [she’s] totally fine.”

Ed and Cherry tied the knot in 2019 and share daughters Lyra, 5, and Jupiter, 3.

Sheeran called their wedding day the best day of his life and gushed over being a girl dad.

When asked if he would want a son, he confessed, "I think maybe I’d want another girl, I think. I don’t know.”