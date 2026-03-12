Christina Haack ‘Going Strong’ with Christopher Larocca: ‘Easy, Great Partner’ (Exclusive)

Instagram

HGTV star Christina Haack chatted with “Extra” at a red-carpet event for “Bachelor Mansion Takeover.”

In the show, 12 Bachelor Nation alums return to renovate the iconic Bachelor Mansion.

Christina noted it was nice being on the other side of things, saying, “It was fun to get to be a judge. I’m, like, always judged. So, it was nice being on the other side. And honestly, like, having been on the other side, I feel like I wanted to be really fair and kind because it’s super hard doing these kind of shows and the pressure and the timelines and the budgets.”

As for her thoughts on making changes to the mansion, she said, “I think it was time. The renovation was due and it’s nice that HGTV got to combine and be a part of this. I think it’s such a great concept.”

She also dished on her romance with boyfriend Christopher Larocca, saying, “Everything’s going good, going strong, and, like, just nice, easy, great partner.”

Christina is also looking forward to Season 2 of “The Flip Off.”

She told us, “This season I want to win for sure. I think I have a great property. It actually has an ocean view, so I’m coming in strong and hoping to take the win this time.”