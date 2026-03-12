Barry Keoghan Reveals He Wants to Play a New James Bond Villain (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Cillian Murphy and Barry Keoghan are dishing on “Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.”

“Extra” spoke with the two about working together again after Cillian texted Barry asking if he wanted to play his son.

Barry recalled getting the text on Father’s Day.

Referencing their film “Dunkirk,” Cillian noted, "We’d worked together a long time ago and we’d stayed in touch… I’ve just been admiring Barry’s work since then.”

According to Cillian, Barry “was the only choice for us,” adding, “You need a really, really special actor for the part.”

In the film, Barry’s character has father issues and is a bit wild.

When asked about playing the character, Barry commented, "Steven [Knight] — incredible writer and everything is on the page for you — but also just bringing your own sort of experience to that world as well and the father dynamics and the effects of having an absent father and stuff… There’s a lot I could pull from there, to be honest… and a lot of truth I could tell."

And since writer Knight is doing the next James Bond film, could Barry or Cillian be in it?

Barry answered, “I don’t think I’d play Bond. It’s such a role that requires you to know, certain things… I’d like to come in and do the villain.”

While Cillian is “kind of busy,” he quipped, “That’s a headline right there.”

Murphy also spoke about returning to the "Peaky" world with a movie grounded in the theme of family.

He said, “If you made a sort of fitting conclusion to make a film, it was just a question of what sort of film it would be, you know… It was really a return to the fans for their investment in the film. That’s what was my biggest motivation for it.”