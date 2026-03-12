'90 Day Fiancé’: Pedro Flashes His Butt at Sophie During Beach Date (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek from “90 Day: The Single Life” as Sophie and Pedro enjoy a flirty beach date in the Dominican Republic!

During their date, Sophie asks Pedro to flash his butt — which he does!

He blurts, “A Dominican butt!”

When Pedro asks if Sophie likes what she sees, she says, “It’s a nice one!”

They laugh, with Sophie adding, “Butt crack on the beach.”

In a confession, Sophie shares, “This is the side of Pedro that I like.”

“When he’s just fun, nice and silly, and we’re laughing, if he just puts the seriousness of wanting a relationship, all that aside and just gets to know me… this is how I build attraction."