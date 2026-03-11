Rihanna Shooting Suspect Charged with 14 Felonies & Could Face Life in Prison

Getty Images

The woman accused of firing shots at Rihanna’s Beverly Hills home was charged with 14 felonies on Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Ivanna Ortiz, 35, is facing one count of attempted murder, 10 counts of assault with a semiautomatic, and three counts of shooting an inhabited dwelling or camper.

Her arraignment was continued to March 25, her bail set at $1.875 million.

Ortiz could face life in prison if convicted on all charges.

The Los Angeles County Public Defender’s Office confirmed to The New York Times that it was appointed to Ortiz’s case.

The office said in a statement, “Because this matter is pending before the court, our office cannot comment on the allegations at this time. As in every case, we will work to ensure that our client receives the full protections guaranteed under the Constitution.”

The D.A.’s office stated in a press release, "On March 8, at about 1:20 p.m., Ortiz is accused of driving up to the front of a home belonging to Rihanna... and firing a semiautomatic weapon multiple times at the house. There were people on the musician’s property as well as an adjacent house, but no one was struck by gunfire."

District Attorney Nathan Hochman spoke about the case at a press conference on Tuesday.

He confirmed, "Rihanna was there with her partner (A$AP Rocky), her three children, her mother, and two staff people representing eight of the 10 of the counts of dealing with an assault with a semi-automatic firearm. In addition, Miss Ortiz is accused of firing at a neighboring residence that had two additional individuals. That is why there are 10 felony counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm.”

He added that there are three counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling or camper, representing Rihanna's home and Airstream, as well as the neighbor’s home.

Hochman confirmed that Rihanna and A$AP were the two people inside the Airstream at the time of the shooting.

Ortiz had spoken about Rihanna on her social media platforms in the past. Hochman said, “The motivation for Miss Ortiz is under full investigation. Law enforcement will be looking at any videos on social media at any additional evidence that they can uncover to both understand her motivation and why she did these particular acts."