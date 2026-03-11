Oscars 2026: A ‘Bridesmaids’ Reunion, Barbra Streisand, & More Surprises Planned

Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet, Michael B. Jordan, Teyana Taylor, Elle Fanning, and more stars will hit the 2026 Oscars red carpet on Sunday!

Host Conan O’Brien kicked off the festivities by rolling out the red carpet on Wednesday. The comedian rocked some sweet denim coveralls and joked he might even wear them to the Oscars.

Variety’s Chief Awards Editor Clayton Davis joined “Extra” from the Dolby Theater with all the preps and details.

He dished it's "going to be one of the most unpredictable nights of Oscars that I've covered over the last 25 years."

One thing we can count on is a “Bridesmaids” reunion.

Clayton said, “We have a ‘Bridesmaids' reunion that's going to happen, which everyone could have kind of figured out. Rose Byrne is nominated for best actress. So why not get all the ladies together? Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, they're going to be there on stage. They're going to be presenting a music category.”

Davis teased there is even more reunions in store, saying, "There's other planned surprise reunions that are going to be part of the ceremony. We don't know quite what they are yet, but we're told that they’re going to be some jaw-droppers and some that are going to break the internet."

On a sadder note, there are rumors that Barbra Streisand may perform in honor of a co-star.

Davis explained, "Yeah, it's based on the rumors right now that Barbara Streisand is going to take the stage. That's going to pay homage to Robert Redford. This year was a really

devastating year for the Hollywood community. We lost a lot of legends. I interviewed the Oscar producers recently. They said they're doing an extended in memoriam segment. I don't know exactly what Barbara Streisand is going to do. We think that she might be singing parts of 'The Way We Were.’”

“When Harry Met Sally” stars Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan are said to be planning a tribute to director Rob Reiner, who died late last year.

Clayton said, “They'll be paying homage to Rob Reiner. It's going to be a really great moment for the duo to come together and pay homage to a director that really put the two on the map and made them a cultural phenomenon.”

Conan, who was also friends with Reiner, told us that his tribute to Rob will be a “powerful part of the show.”