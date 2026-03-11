Nikki Glaser Is Returning as Golden Globes 2027 Host

CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

Comedian Nikki Glaser will be returning as host of the 2027 Golden Globes!

Glaser is hosting the star-studded ceremony for the third consecutive year.

In a statement, Nikki said, "I’m thrilled to host the Golden Globes for a third time, not only because it’s the greatest gig I’ve ever had, but because my sister has three kids and now we will be equal in the eyes of my parents and the Lord.”

It is no surprise that Nikki is back, she has received high praise for her last two hosting gigs and her monologue from this year’s ceremony garnered almost 14M views in the first 36 hours across social platforms for the Golden Globes.

In a statement, President of the Golden Globes Helen Hoehne said, "We are thrilled to welcome Nikki back to the Golden Globes stage in 2027. Her comedic precision, authenticity, and ability to command the room is unmatched, and we can’t wait to see what she has up her sleeve for next year's show.”