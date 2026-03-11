Nino Munoz for Variety

Nicole Kidman is opening up about her split from Keith Urban in a new interview with Variety.

In late September, Kidman filed for divorce from Keith after 19 years of marriage. A judge signed off in January. The exes share Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

Variety’s Matt Donnelly asked Kidman, “Are you doing all right since your separation?”

Nicole replied, "I am, because I’m always going to be moving toward what’s good. What I’m grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward. That’s that. Everything else I don’t discuss out of respect.”

She added, "I’m staying in a place of, 'We are a family,' and that’s what we’ll continue to be. My beautiful girls, my darlings, who are suddenly women.”

Earlier, Donnelly wondered, "Why will 2026 be the year of Nicole Kidman?” He added, "But every year is probably the year of Nicole Kidman.”

Seemingly referring to her split from Keith she answered, "Well, not last year. I was quiet. I had other things going on. I was in my shell."

He asked, "Are you ready to come out of your shell?"

Kidman said, "Now I’m in a place of saying, '2026. Here we go.' I have 'Practical Magic' with Sandy [Bullock]. I’ll be in full witch mode.”

She’s also up for some big adventures.

Nicole said, "This year and my next few years are for the adventures. I’m at a certain time in my life. I’m going to do the things I’ve always dreamt of doing that are not anything to do with work. Just to do with exploration."

She explained, "I went to Antarctica. We’re going to head to the Galápagos and then hike Machu Picchu. I took my sister, nieces and nephews and loads of friends on a cruise. We met so many good people that we didn’t know. We saw penguins and sea lions. I’ve worked so hard since I was 14 on this exploration of the human spirit, and I’ve loved being global.”

Nicole went on, "I’ve gone to the Algerian border with Werner Herzog to ride camels. My kids have gotten to live in Morocco and see so much more of what the world is. The different tastes, smells, languages, ideas. All three of us have done seven continents.”

"I was raised to be able to mix in any circles,” she said, "to really operate where everyone is equal and sit in all walks of life. I came from very socially conscious parents. We would always have people staying at our house. There was just a lot of rigorous conversation and exposure to many, many things.”

For now, fans can see Nicole in the new Prime series “Scarpetta.”

Nicole recently opened up to “Extra” about the crime thriller, based on the best-selling Patricia Cornwell novels.

Kidman plays brilliant forensic pathologist Dr. Kay Scarpetta, sharing, “When Patricia created her, there was not women like this in novel. It was a profound, iconic role, which is why I think people responded to her. My sister, when I told her there was the possibility of playing her, it was like, ‘Whoa, there's no question. You have to do it.’"

Kidman continued to praise Scarpetta, saying, “She's a trailblazer and she's a medical examiner. She's quiet. She's determined. She's measured. She's damaged, but she's very much about doing what's right, and I love somebody that's like that.”