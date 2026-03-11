Kylie Jenner Wants More Kids as Timothée Chalamet Romance Heats Up

Mert Alas/Vanity Fair

Kylie Jenner is smoking hot in a stripped-down new Vanity Fair photo shoot for the Spring Issue!

In the feature, she opens up about her famous family, having more children, and navigating fame and fortune.

Of her current priorities, Kylie shares, “In the last years of my 20s, I want to focus on just me, my businesses, my work, traveling with my kids, enjoying my kids.”

Kylie also seemingly hints at having a family with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet in the future, saying, "I do want to have more kids…”

Mert Alas/Vanity Fair

Kylie and Timothée have been dating since 2023.

Writer Nate Freeman also asks Kylie about that sweet shout-out from her partner at the Critics Choice Awards. He notes, “It’s the only time in our interview that Kylie gets flustered, but in the most charming way possible — she gets legitimately heart-fluttery, shy about how to truly answer.”

She could only say “of course” when he asked her if it was fun.

Kylie has built a billon-dollar empire since growing up on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

Reflecting on her time on the show, she says, "I don’t think any of us knew what we were getting ourselves into in the beginning. I was 9, I have a daughter now who’s turning 8, so it’s crazy to see her and how young she is. And this is when you start creating your first memories. It’s almost like I just don’t know anything else. I never got a taste of normalcy as an adult. Growing up in it almost was a benefit to me because I don’t have anything to compare it to, really.”

Mert Alas/Vanity Fair