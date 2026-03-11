Katherine Heigl Attends First Public Event in 2 Years

Getty Images

Katherine Heigl, 47, hit the red carpet in Florida over the weekend, marking her first public event in two years!

The “Grey’s Anatomy” alum attended the Wine, Women & Shoes benefit in Palm Beach in support of Florida’s Big Dog Ranch House.

Heigl looked ready for spring in a colorful blue, green, and purple knee-length dress paired with blue heels. She wore her signature blonde hair in a gorgeous updo and carried a yellow quilted Chanel bag.

Katherine, who attended the event with her mom Nancy, posed with some adorable pups on the red carpet.

Heigl was last seen at a public event in January 2024 when she attended the Emmys and Netflix’s Emmys after-party.

The actress and her husband Josh Kelley relocated to Utah several years ago with their family, including daughters Naleigh, 16, and Adelaide, 13, and son Joshua, 8.

She told E! News last year, "I'm really happy and content and I'm so grateful for the years I had in the industry, in the hustle.”

Katherine, who last worked on “Firefly Lane” in 2023, told E!, "Sometimes I ask myself if I should be in the game, if I should be hustling, if I should be more ambitious. And I just think I really don't want to. If you don't want that, then don't do it, just because you think that's what you're supposed to do, or that's what society expects from you.”

She said of her life today, "I have found and carved out this peace for myself and for my family, and it brings me so much joy and contentment and clarity and grounding.”

As for returning to acting, she said, “I just think, 'Why mess with that?'"

Heigl also opened up to "Extra" about her life in Utah, back in 2023. She shared at the time, "We have horses, two donkeys, and two goats and two pigs and chickens and cats and dogs… We did just get two guinea pigs — that’s exciting for the children.”