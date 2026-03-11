Getty Images

An argument reportedly broke out between Janet Jackson and her brother Jermaine Jackson at a private family screening in L.A. of the biopic “Michael.”

Page Six reports the screening was meant to be a Jackson family celebration, with 60 members present, but after watching the film about their late brother Michael Jackson’s life, a source said an argument ensued.

Jermaine’s son Jafaar Jackson plays the King of Pop in the much-hyped film, opening in just over a month.

An insider told Page Six that as soon as the lights came on, Janet immediately began criticizing the film.

A source said, “She had something negative about almost every scene,” adding, “The acting, the makeup, how the actors spoke, even how they walked. It was Janet deciding against the room that this movie wasn’t going to meet her approval.”

Page Six reports Jermaine exploded after Janet’s blistering critique and came to his son and the movie’s defense, saying, “You are going to miss this wave,” adding “You are so jealous… Just get on the wave.”

A source explained, “Everybody in that room knows that Michael was lightning in a bottle. You can’t recreate him. But you can remind the world what he meant.”

A relative also told the paper, “We keep looking for that moment again, [but] only Michael can give us that and he’s not even with us anymore. But look at the talk this movie has generated worldwide."

The family member added, "This isn’t just about Michael. It’s about us. It’s about our legacy. It’s about the comeback in store for all of us.”

The movie follows Michael from his early days as a young man in the studio to his rise to the global stage… all with his iconic dance moves and fashion on display.

Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Juliano Krue Valdi, Miles Teller and Colman Domingo co-star alongside Jafaar.