Elle Fanning’s Road to the Oscars from Her 1st Big Break on Sister Dakota’s Set!

Getty Images

First-time Oscar nominee Elle Fanning has proven she can do it all, from her Emmy-nominated role in “The Great” to butt-kicking action star in “Predator: Badlands.”

Now, Elle’s Hollywood journey has her days away from the Academy Awards as a Best Supporting Actress nominee for her critically praised performance in “Sentimental Value.”

In the film, Fanning plays a movie star opposite fellow Oscar nominee Stellan Skarsgård, who plays a self-involved director.

Months ago, Elle opened up about the role, telling “Extra” at the Gotham Awards, “Most of my scenes were with Stellan, so we spent a lot of time together. He is honestly such a brilliant actor, but as a person, he’s so kind, warm, welcoming, and very silly… We got to get really close.”

“Extra” has been going on this journey with Elle all award season. At the Critics Choice Awards, Elle told Mona Kosar Abdi about the “flurry of texts” she got after receiving her nomination.

Elle also had a flashback of her first Critics Choice Awards, when she was interviewed by Justin Bieber.

She commented, “I was star-struck at 12.”

In 27 years, Elle has starred in 50 films, beginning with Sean Penn’s “I Am Sam,” in which she played a younger version of her sister Dakota Fanning.