Conan O’Brien Says Rob Reiner Oscars Tribute Will Be ‘Very Powerful' (Exclusive)

©A.M.P.A.S.

Conan O’Brien was on hand as the red carpet was rolled out ahead of the 2026 Academy Awards.

“Extra” spoke with O’Brien about the planned tribute to his good friend, the late Rob Reiner.

Conan shared that it will be a “very powerful” part of the show.

In December, Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner were found dead in their Los Angeles home. Their son Nick Reiner has been charged with murder in their deaths, but pleaded not guilty at his recent arraignment.

On a lighter note, Conan also talked about returning to host to the show, which will have him taking more risks!

He called it a “fun gig,” saying, “I had a lot of fun and I just wanted to do it again, and then the movies this year have been insane. It was such a great year for movies that I’m excited to be even a small part of it.”

As for what to expect, O’Brien teased, “We’ve been working hard with my writers. I got great writers. We have a bunch of ideas. Some things are little more ambitious than last year, and we’ll see how it goes.”