Zendaya Wears Bridal White & Gold Band at Paris Fashion Week

Getty Images

Zendaya made a splash at Paris Fashion Week in bridal white amid rumors she secretly married fiancé Tom Holland.

The actress attended the Louis Vuitton show at the Louvre wearing a gorgeous gown with a shirt-style on top, a black belt, and a sexy ruffled skirt that was short in front and long in the back. She paired the look with black pumps.

Sending more hints she may have tied the knot, Zendaya flashed a gold band on her left hand alongside two silver rings. Her engagement ring was noticeably missing.

Getty Images

Her appearance in Paris comes weeks after Zendaya was spotted wearing only a gold band while stepping out for a meeting with film producer Josh Lieberman in Beverly Hills in a photo obtained by E! News.

Zendaya is also wearing a gold band alongside her engagement ring in promotional photos and video released last week for her upcoming movie “The Drama” with Robert Pattinson.

News broke about Zendaya and Tom’s engagement in early 2025 when she sported a diamond sparkler on her left hand.

Sources told TMZ that Holland proposed in a romantic and intimate way between Christmas and New Year’s.

Tom’s dad Dominic Holland eventually confirmed their engagement on Patreon.

According to People magazine, he shared, "Tom, as you know by now, was very incredibly well-prepared. He had purchased a ring. He had spoken with her father and gained permission to propose to his daughter. Tom had everything planned out… When, where, how, what to say, what to wear."

Dominic confessed he does “fret” over their fame, but insisted, "I am completely confident they will make a successful union.”

Tom and Zendaya confirmed their relationship in 2021, and an insider told People they wouldn’t get married right away.