Rihanna Escapes L.A. as New Unhinged Video of the Accused Shooter Emerges

Rihanna jetted out of town hours after the scary shooting at her Beverly Hills mansion, TMZ reports.

Photographers snapped photos outside the singer’s home on Monday as bags were being loaded into vehicles and black SUVs were leaving the scene.

According to TMZ, Rihanna headed to Van Nuys Airport, where she boarded a private plane and took off.

The 38-year-old’s decision to leave town comes as new videos have emerged of the woman who allegedly shot Rihanna’s home.

The suspect has been identified as Ivanna Ortiz, who was booked for attempted murder at 2:06 a.m. Monday. Her bail has been set at $10.225 million.

In the months and weeks before she allegedly showed up in a white Tesla and fired an AR-15 type rifle at Rihanna’s home, Ortiz posted about the singer on social media.

Ortiz, who presented herself as a Christian influencer, preached her religious views on her “Praying Woman’s Journal” YouTube channel. In spite of her efforts, she had very few subscribers or views.

In one YouTube video from January 21, she declares, “Rihanna’s face is the devil. I don’t like her and she’s always trying to steal from me… She only did her little music thing so she could do witchcraft and so that she can steal from people."

In another unhinged prayer video from two months ago, she says, “Listen, Rihanna, when you die, God is taking me to my future. You wanna kill me. Shut the f**k up, okay? Shut the f**k up. Yeah, she’s a witch. I’m a watchman. She’s a witch… Get that stupid girl out of here.”

On February 23, Ortiz wrote on Facebook, "@badgalriri Are you there? Cause I was waiting for your AIDS 5-head self to say something to me directly instead of sneaking around like you talking to me where I'm not at.”

In another post, Ortiz called Rihanna a “turn hiding b*tch,” DailyMail.com reports.

Aside from bashing Rihanna, Ortiz also recent posted pics of herself with her past pageant trophies. She claims to have won Miss Teen Illinois Latina Princess in 2006.