Piece of Cake Moving: A Look Inside the Cult-Favorite Mover

Piece of Cake Moving & Storage

With its unmistakable hot pink trucks, Piece of Cake Moving & Storage has become one of the most recognizable moving companies around - and a favorite among celebs.

The company has handled moves for stars like Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Park, Kathy Hilton and French Montana to help them start a new chapter.

Let’s be honest: moving isn’t exactly fun. While settling into a new home is exciting, the process of packing up everything you own and unpacking it somewhere new can feel overwhelming.

According to Najah Ayoub, CMO of Piece of Cake Moving, the experience is about more than just transporting boxes. “Moving is more than just a change of address; it’s a major life transition,” she says.

One way the cult-favorite mover helps make the process easier is by assigning every customer a dedicated moving consultant. A real person who guides clients through the entire process, staying in touch along the way with reminders, check-ins and tips so customers always know what to expect.

Ayoub shares a few tips to make moving easier.

“Start early! People often underestimate the time it takes to pack,” said Ayoub. “If you decide to self-pack, on average it takes two weeks to pack a two-bedroom apartment and three-plus weeks to pack a three-bedroom apartment or house.”

Preparing for a move can also be the perfect opportunity to declutter. “Moving is the perfect opportunity to declutter and donate unused possessions so you can truly start fresh,” said Ayoub. “One of the best ways to make packing and unpacking a breeze is to take the time beforehand to sort through your belongings and donate, sell, or recycle any items you no longer need or use.”

When hiring a mover, it’s important to gather two to three quotes from movers who have strong online ratings across review sites, a track record of completing a high volume of moves, and a company that offers transparent pricing and clear communication.

Ayoub recommends creating a “first-night essentials” box with everything you’ll need for the first day or two in your new home - including toiletries, a few clothing outfits, basic kitchen items, pillows, towels, bed linens and everyday electronics like laptops and chargers. Even if the rest of your boxes are still packed, you’ll have what you need to settle in comfortably right away.

Piece of Cake recently partnered with C.O. Bigelow - the nation’s oldest apothecary and a favorite of icons like Carolyn Bessette and Sarah Jessica Parker - to launch the Moving Day Glow Up Kit. The kit includes essentials to help you refresh after a long day of moving, from C.O.’s Lavender Peppermint Shampoo & Conditioner to Sakura Rose Salve and a tortoise toothbrush, all housed in a limited-edition pouch with hand-drawn artwork.

With these tips, the moving process can be a little easier.