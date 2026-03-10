Michelle Pfeiffer & Kurt Russell on 'The Madison’ Reunion & Portraying Grief (Exclusive)

JanuaryImages for Paramount+

Nearly 40 years after their movie “Tequila Sunrise,” Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell have reunited on screen for the first time in the “Yellowstone” universe series “The Madison.”

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Michelle and Kurt about their highly anticipated reunion.

Kurt admitted, “We saw each other very little.”

Michelle explained they didn't film together for the first episode, saying, “I didn’t even have Kurt on the other side of my scenes. I had to film my side without him because he wasn’t cast yet.”

Pfeiffer noted that it was easier because they had “worked together” before. She said, “I just brought him up.”

The Taylor Sheridan show is a study of grief and human connection following a New York City family that uproots to Montana.

Michelle “had to go there and stay there” with her emotions for three months.

She pointed out, “I think getting in and out of that would have been really hard.”

Showing love for the cast and crew, Michelle emphasized, “I felt so safe and cocooned that it actually made it easy to access that vulnerability and that pain."

Michelle and Kurt also opened up about the differences between city and country life with the portrayal of New York and Montana.

Kurt noted, “I moved to Colorado when I was 26 years old and I was in this business. I started when I was 10, so I had already been in a long time… You’re either going to live the life you want to live or the life that you’re going to talk about. That was a big one for me, so I moved. I’m glad I did because I’ve been fortunate enough to continue to work, but I’ve lived the light that I wanted to live in the place that I wanted to be. I think the land feeds you. I just do.”

“The city is a different world than living out in the country,” Kurt stressed. “They offer two different things.”

Michelle quipped that she “loves the city” and can handle the countryside “in small doses."