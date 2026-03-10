Getty Images

Joshua Jackson is opening up for the first time about the death of his “Dawson’s Creek” co-star James Van Der Beek.

Van Der Beek died February 11 at 48 following a battle with colorectal cancer.

Jackson remembered his friend on the “Today” show during a conversation with anchor Craig Melvin.

He said of losing James, "I think it hits in a variety of different ways. For me as a father now, I think the enormity of that tragedy for his family hits me in a very different way than just as a colleague. So, I think the processing is ongoing."

Jackson continued, "He and I shared this very amazing time ... and it was formational for us. I know both of us look back on that time with great fondness, but I will also say that I know that I'm really just a footnote in what he actually accomplished in his life."

Jackson praised James, saying, "He became what we used to just call a good man, a man of the kind of belief, the kind of faith that allowed him to face the impossible with grace, an unbelievable partner and husband, just a real man who showed up for his family and a beautiful, kind, curious, interested, dedicated father.”

Joshua added, "While on the one hand that is beautiful… it is also the tragedy of that loss for his family is enormous."

Jackson is doing his part to help get the word out about cancer screenings. He’s partnered with the NHL and AstraZeneca for the Get Body Checked Against Cancer campaign.

The actor explained, "I'm at the age, right? Like so many people, my family has been touched by cancer… Obviously, when James got his diagnosis, and now I'm thinking about a contemporary of mine going through something like this, and when the AstraZeneca folks reached out, I also have a lifelong connection to hockey.”

Joshua said the campaign website will give you a list of local providers in your area and a list of questions to start the conversation with your doctor.