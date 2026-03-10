Getty Images

Nearly two years after their split, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have reached a middle ground regarding custody of their son Cruz, 4.

In court docs obtained by E! News, it is revealed the two will share joint legal custody and "responsibility to make decisions relating to health, education, and welfare” of Cruz.

Based on the docs, Brittany will have more physical custody of Cruz, while Jax gets custody every other weekend and Wednesday nights.

They have agreed to holiday time with Cruz, who will spend his day with Brittany on her birthday and Mother’s Day and be with Jax on his birthday and Father’s Day. As for Cruz’s birthday, both will come together and celebrate as a family.

Jax and Brittany won’t be paying child support and have agreed to pay whatever costs are associated with Cruz during their care.

The docs also note that "neither party shall be under the influence of alcohol, marijuana, or any form of illegal drugs” when they have Cruz in their custody.

Jax and Brittany have also opted to not introduce Cruz to any of their future significant others until they have been dating for at least six months.

Months ago, “Extra” spoke with Brittany at BravoCon, where she insisted that she was “single as can be” after calling it quits with Brandon Hanson.

Cartwright joked, “Where are all the men at?”

In all seriousness, Brittany noted, “I’m not dead set on having a boyfriend or anything like that. I’m still healing from a lot that I’ve been through, but I think I’m in a much better place where I can be open to a relationship.”