Jamie Lee Curtis Was Sliding into DMs to Make ’Scarpetta’ Happen! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis are going toe to toe on screen, starring opposite each other for the first time in Prime Video’s buzzy new crime thriller “Scarpetta.”

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi sat down with Jamie Lee Curtis and Ariana DeBose, as well as Bobby Cannavale and Simon Baker, to dish on the series, which is based on the best-selling Patricia Cornwell novels.

The series sees Kidman playing brilliant forensic pathologist Dr. Kay Scarpetta, and Curtis as her frisky sister Dorothy Farinelli.

Jamie and Nicole are both executive producers, and Jamie was sliding into DMs and sending texts to make the showbiz magic happen!

Curtis shared, "It's sort of become my mantra, ‘Mommy knows how to do show business.' You can actually DM people. You can actually text people. You can keep it light and fun. You can still get the work done. I demand that."

Bobby recalled, "I got a text from Jamie Lee Curtis who I'd never met before and she got my number and she said, 'Would you like to play my husband in something?' And I was like, 'That's a great text. That's an awesome text.’ I said, 'Tell me more.’”

He added, "I read that script and I just thought it was spectacular.”

Ariana had a similar experience, saying, "She just texted me out of the blue,” asking DeBose to play her daughter.

She added, "I was just so happy to be invited to the party. It's an incredible playground."

Simon weighed in, too, saying of the energy on set, "The exciting part and the adventure of it when you're working with people of that caliber is you don't know where it's going to go. So, it's just fun to get in there and play."