Getty Images

Five years after “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” actor James Marsters and his wife Patricia Jasmin Rahman called it quits, they have finalized their divorce.

According to court docs obtained by Us Weekly, Marsters will be paying spousal support to Rahman through June.

Based on his $16,000 per month income, the court is ordering him to fork over $4,000 per month in support to Rahman.

For now, Marsters is taking care of Rahman’s dependent health, dental, and vision insurance coverage.

With the agreement, Rahman will walk away with the 2012 Mazda and half of an IRA account that has $150,068.11. She will also get to keep $27,619.11 from another account.

Rahman will also leave with her clothing, jewelry, and other personal items.

As for Marsters, he will keep his 2012 Honda Accord and the L.A. home they shared together, but he’ll have to hand over $118,983.50 to Rahman for division of the property. He will also maintain possession of his bank accounts.

In 2021, TMZ reported that Rahman filed for divorce after 10 years of marriage.

In 2011, the couple tied the knot in Los Angeles after a one-year engagement.

They met at a concert in Amsterdam. In 2006, Marsters told People magazine, “I met her backstage and got her phone number, but then my jeans were cleaned out by the crew and they threw it out. I’d given her my number, but she took down one digit wrong. It took her six months to call all of the different combinations.”