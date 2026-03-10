Getty Images

Singer Ellie Goulding is now a mom of two!

Goulding announced the birth of her first child with boyfriend Beau Minniear.

On Tuesday, Ellie revealed that she gave birth on Friday, March 6.

She wrote on her Instagram Story, "I gave birth to a beautiful healthy baby girl. We are totally obsessed with her. It was fitting that I spent International Women’s Day with her and the incredible female team at St Mary’s, who provided me and my baby with extraordinary care and kindness. I will always be in awe of midwives.”

Instagram

Along with referencing her firstborn Arthur, she added, "This addition to my family fills me with so much joy, especially as Arthur is so so happy to become a big brother to this little angel @beauminniear 🤍🤍🤍.”

Arthur is Ellie’s son with ex-husband Caspar Jopling.

In December, Goulding announced her pregnancy by showing up to the 2025 Fashion Awards with a growing baby bump.

No formal announcement was needed!

The pregnancy came six months after romance rumors started swirling about Ellie and Beau.

At the time, a source told DailyMail.com, “It's still early days, but Ellie and Beau are very much in love, he's a real romantic, and they're very sweet together. It's really lovely to watch, she's very happy.”