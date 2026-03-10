Charles Melton & Camille Summers-Valli Welcome First Child

Getty Images

Charles Melton is a dad!

On Monday, Melton announced the birth of his first child with Camille Summers-Valli.

Along with a series of photos, he wrote on Instagram, "Our family.”

In one photo, Charles is seen holding his bundle of joy, who is wrapped in a swaddle.

Melton didn’t reveal the gender, name, or date of birth of the baby.

After seeing his post, his “May December” co-star Julianne Moore commented, "Beautiful family ❤️❤️❤️.”

His “Riverdale” co-star Lili Reinhart wrote, "❤️ Angels.”

In January, Camille announced her pregnancy, writing on Instagram, “Making a lil family.”

Along with the caption, Camille included a series of photos, including one of Charles kissing her baby bump.

In another snap, Camille was at the doctor’s office with Charles sitting on the floor.

The pair have kept their relationship off the radar, so it's unclear how long they’ve been together.

Years ago, he shared his take on relationships, telling Hunger magazine, “People need to mind their own f**king business, honestly. I don’t have Twitter [now X], and it’s one of the reasons why I don’t read through all my comments on social media, because people are always going to talk."

He went on, “No matter what, people have always talked, even before this age of Instagram, but back then you were less inclined to hear about someone talking about you, and honestly, it’s not their place to have any authority over my relationships. Not everyone is going to be a supporter or a fan of your relationship, and people need to remember that opinions aren’t facts.”