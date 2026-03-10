Getty Images

Britney Spears’ former assistant and friend of two decades Sean Phillip is speaking out after her recent arrest.

“Extra” spoke with Sean, who has heard from the star after her DUI bust.

Sean shared her text to him, “She said, ‘I’m okay, I’m okay.’”

On Wednesday night, Spears was arrested “on suspicion of driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and drugs," according to a press release from the California Highway Patrol.

Rallying behind her, Phillip brought attention to her arrest, which he called "suspicious." He said, “I think there are some people out to get her… The timing is so off that she gets financial independence and then she’s arrested.”

The financial independence comes after Spears sold her music catalogue for a staggering $200 million.

Sean noted, “We all think it’s a push to put her back in a conservatorship, because guess what happened when the conservatorship stopped? People stopped getting money.”

Phillip and Spears became friends in 2003, then lost touch but recently reconnected.

He said, “It’s been 20 years since we were seriously hanging out, and it’s just been like nice. Just send each other funny stuff and just, you know, just, ‘I miss you, I miss you, I miss you.’”

According to Sean, they’ve been having “funny conversations and joy.”

Though the “Free Britney” movement happened and her conservatorship was terminated years ago, Phillip believes Spears’ life is still in turmoil.

He explained, “I don’t think she’s free. There’s still a care plan in place. I personally don’t think she has access to all of her finances, but a lot of other people do. I don’t think it’s fair.”

Sean also recalled a happy memory with Britney and her two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James.

Along with calling her “an amazing mom,” Sean said, “We used to go out together, just us and the kids. Nobody else. We would go to the zoo, we do things, we just go do things, and there was never a problem.”