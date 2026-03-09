Getty Images

Retirement rumors have been swirling about Travis Kelce, but it looks like he’s putting off retirement for another year!

According to The Athletic, Kelce is expected to return for a 14th season.

While he’s been with the Kansas City Chiefs for his entire NFL career, there’s no guarantee that he’ll back with the team.

Kelce’s team is reportedly going to talk to multiple teams after his two-year contract with the Chiefs expires March 11.

In 2024, Kelce signed a $34.25-million contract extension for two years with the Chiefs.

Two months ago, Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt expressed wanting Kelce back with the Chiefs for another season.

During an appearance on “Good Morning Football,” he said, “Well, as an organization, we certainly hope that he will come back."

Hunt went on, "He had another great year, maybe not on par with where he was four or five years ago, but still had over 800 yards, and was really one of the leaders on the offensive side of the ball for us. So, there’s no doubt in my mind that he can still play. We’re trying to be respectful and let him have the time that he needs to make a decision.”