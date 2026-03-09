'The Voice’ Season 29: Mentors Announced for Battles & Knockouts

Check out a new teaser for this new season of “The Voice,” which is in full swing!

For this season’s battle rounds, Benji Madden, Muni Long and Jennifer Hudson will serve as advisors for Adam Levine, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson’s team respectively.

In the teaser, Jennifer shared, “Kelly [Clarkson] brought me in as advisor and coach.”

In the knockouts, former coach Michael Bublé will be returning as a mega mentor for Kelly, while OG coach CeeLo Green will help Adam and John’s teams.

For the first-time ever, this season will also include an all-star competition, where each coach is able to bring back two fan favorites from their teams in previous seasons. The singers will represent their coaches as they battle it out in head-to-head sing-offs. The coach with the most sing-off wins is rewarded with a second finalist in the finale.