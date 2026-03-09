Rihanna Shooting Suspect: Her Recent Disturbing Post About RiRi

Getty Images

Over the weekend, Rihanna was faced with quite a scare after her Beverly Hills mansion was shot at while she was inside.

The suspect has been identified as Ivanna Ortiz, who was booked for attempted murder at 2:06 a.m. Monday. Her bail has been set at $10.225 million.

Weeks before she allegedly showed up in a white Tesla and fired an AR-15 type rifle at Rihanna’s home, Ortiz posted about the singer on her Facebook.

On February 23, Ortiz wrote, "@badgalriri Are you there? Cause I was waiting for your AIDS 5-head self to say something to me directly instead of sneaking around like you talking to me where I'm not at."

In another post, Ortiz called Rihanna a “turn hiding b*tch,” DailyMail.com reports.

Aside from bashing Rihanna, Ortiz also recent posted pics of herself with her past pageant trophies. She claims to have won Miss Teen Illinois Latina Princess in 2006.

Ortiz’s Instagram page has been taken down, but she called herself a “speech language pathologist” on LinkedIn.

Now, more details are surfacing about Ortiz, who presented herself as a Christian influencer, preached her religious views on her “Praying Woman’s Journal” YouTube channel. In spite of her efforts, she had very few subscribers or views.

The incident at Rihanna’s home wasn’t Ortiz's first run-in with the law.