‘Mormon Wives’ Cast on Navigating Fame, Crash-Outs & DadTok Drama in S4 (Exclusive)

ABC Television

“Extra” chatted with Whitney Leavitt, Mayci Neely, and Mikayla Matthews about “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” Season 4.

The women weighed in on how MomTok is bigger than ever before — Taylor Frankie Paul is the Bachelorette, Whitney and Jen Affleck did “Dancing with the Stars,” and Whitney is now on Broadway.

Has fame changed the dynamic between the women?

Mikayla commented, “I feel like it definitely has changed some people. I think it’s been a great thing for all of us and the opportunities, but I think with that fame comes a lot more too. I think it will naturally just kind of create divides and cracks and that’s when you kind of figure who your true friends are.”

Mayci chimed in, “I think that’s where you see certain friendships that are stronger than others. I mean, I think just naturally maybe if certain people are getting more opportunities than others that other people may be jealous, right? If they’re not as close friends with them... That could be the case for some people."

As for who handled fame the worst and the best, Mikayla said, "Taylor definitely struggled. I think seeing an insight into Taylor and her mom's relationship kind of shocked me. I think I was a little taken aback, like, 'Whoa.'"

Mikayla gave Whitney props for how she navigated everything, sharing, "I think coming into the group and rebuilding those friendships, I mean, that's not easy. It's hard. And also letting your guard down and sharing your truth and still flourishing."

Smiling, Whitney said the compliment made her feel "warm and bubbly inside."

With Whitney branching out from “Dancing with the Stars” to Broadway, she felt the support from her friends.

She shared, “Each one of them went out of their way to fly out there to New York City, support me. I had an after-party. It was such a limited amount of time that we got to spend together, but it meant much more to me than I think they’ll ever know.”

As for Taylor being on “The Bachelorette,” the girls have given her “lots of advice.”

Mikayla said, “Whether she takes it or not, that’s up to her. I think we know that she’s not… I feel like, watching the show, obviously, it's gonna be so entertaining. I think there's a reason they picked Taylor. It's gonna be good TV. But also I feel like I’m gonna want to rip my hair out watching it too, and being like, ‘Oh, cool. You’re doing all the things we told not to do and of course you’re gravitating towards this person and not this person.' I feel like those are the things that I think might drive me insane to watch."

The women also teased that the season is “entertaining" and will bring hard truths, some crash-outs, and DadTok drama.

Mayci said, “It’s not just fighting, it’s not just emotions, it has a mixture of everything pretty evenly.” She said it leaves you with the question, "What's next?"

Whitney smiled, adding, “Will DadTok survive this?" Mikayla quipped, "I hope some of them don't."