Celebrity News March 09, 2026
Michael B. Jordan Oscars Spotlight: From 'The Wire’ to ‘Black Panther’ to ‘Sinners'
After Michael B. Jordan’s surprise win at the Actor Awards, his Oscar odds are on the rise!
“Extra” recently spoke to Michael, who said he doesn’t "want it to stop."
His dual performance in “Sinners” is an absolute showstopper, earning him his first-ever Oscar nomination at 39 years old.
His long and storied career includes his teenage performance on “The Wire,” a breakout turn in “Friday Night Lights,” and his outstanding work in “Fruitvale Station,” “Creed,” and the superhero blockbuster “Black Panther.”