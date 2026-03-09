Lauren Sanchez Bezos Reveals Wedding Moment That Had Her Bawling! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Lauren Sanchez Bezos is dishing on her new children's book “The Fly Who Flew Under the Sea.”

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi caught up with Lauren on the set of Amazon Live, where she also opened up on her fairy-tale Italian wedding to Jeff Bezos last year, including the beautiful speech her son gave.

She shared, “We had so much fun. It was incredible being there with, you know, all of our kids, our family, our best friends, and we danced all night.”

Lauren and Jeff’s wedding was a headline-making event, a who’s who of A-list guests, but it’s their kids who stole the show!

While she was “nervous” for her kids, Sanchez Bezos said, “All of our kids gave speeches, mine and Jeff’s, and they were all so meaningful and like my daughter gave a speech during the ceremony, this was before we said our vows and I started bawling.

“All of our kids gave these speeches and they were all extremely emotional and loving and I think they made the wedding what it was,” Lauren noted.

During the wedding, Sanchez Bezos’ son Evan, 18, who has dyslexia, also shared some meaningful words that got her choked up on the “Today” show.

On the “Today” show, Lauren recalled when Evan wrote a sentence, which read, “I can do this” when he was in fourth grade.

Lauren told Mona, “It was just on a piece of paper. I took that piece of paper when he wrote it because for me, it was a big deal. I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, he’s going to be okay.’ It was a lot and I blew it up and I put it in our kitchen and it’s my favorite piece of art and we walk and we see it every day. He talked about how much that moment, me doing that, meant to him.”

Sanchez Bezos knows all too well about Evan’s struggles since she was diagnosed with dyslexia at 19.

She revealed, “I suffered from dyslexia and ADHD. I had no idea what was wrong with me. A lot of parents and teachers will tell a kid, ‘Well, you just have to try harder. You just have to study longer. You’re just being lazy.’ You just think you’re dumb for the longest time.’”

Sanchez Bezos’ new children’s book “The Fly Who Flew Under the Sea” was somewhat inspired by her trip to space.

She explained, “I was scared. I mean, you’re on a controlled bomb. It made me really think about this planet in a different way and part of that thinking was why I wrote this.”

Sanchez Bezos is getting ready to take center stage on those famous Met Gala stairs as the Bezoses serve as honorary co-chairs.