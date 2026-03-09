Lauren Graham Teases ‘Gilmore Girls’ Book with Amy Sherman-Palladino (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Lauren Graham is dishing on “Reminders of Him,” her new movie based on the best-selling Colleen Hoover book.

“Extra” spoke with Lauren about getting to work with Bradley Whitford — they go back to the days when “Gilmore Girls” and “The West Wing” filmed on the same lot.

Graham said, “We’ve worked close to one another. We were, back in the day, the two sets that would be there the latest on the Warner Brothers lot… It was a bit of a competition to see whose hours were worse. It’s kind of a sick competition.”

In the movie, Lauren and Bradley play a couple, who are raising a little one as well as grieving their son.

Graham called it “a dream” to work with Whitford, saying, “I’ve known him socially and I just love his work and he’s an excellent storyteller.”

“It was just so fun,” Lauren added. “We didn’t get enough time to just like enjoy each other, but he’s great. He’s incredible."

Graham also pointed out that they were in a brief scene together in Aaron Sorkin’s “Studio 60” years ago.

Bradley aside, Lauren raved about the “all female creative team” lead by director Vanessa Castile.

She said, “We made our days. Everybody was happy. The food was pretty. Weekends we had, you know, some good fellowship and there was nothing about it where you’d go, ‘You know, what we really need here is a guy.’"

Lauren also talked about co-writing a forthcoming behind-the-scenes “Gilmore Girls” book with Amy Sherman-Palladino.

She shared, “I am honored that this was Amy’s idea to collaborate with me. If you had told me, you know, 25 years ago that my, I always call her my boss… that we have gotten to a place where she wants to collaborate with me is, like, that’s a win right there.”

As for what to expect from the book, Lauren noted, “There are so many things I have never asked her, so hopefully a piece of it will live in that conversation between us of just, ‘What were you thinking at the time?' Because back then, I would not have had the guts to ask her kind of anything except, ‘Can I have more time to memorize this?'"

“I think it’ll be a story about ‘Gilmore Girls,’ but also to me, it’s a story of friendship and a story of kind of these two people, you know, we met at a certain place and now we’re friends and colleges still many years later,” Graham teased. “That’s some of what it will be."