Celebrity News March 09, 2026
Dakota Johnson Goes Topless in Calvin Klein Campaign
Dakota Johnson is stripping down to her Calvins in a new Spring 2026 campaign for Calvin Klein.
In one of the shots, Dakota went topless while posing on top of a piano in just the brand’s jeans.
In another photo, Johnson is modeling a bra while reading a book, which covers her bottom half.
Dakota was photographed by Gordon von Steiner.
In a statement, Johnson said, "Calvin Klein jeans and underwear have a timeless quality that makes everything feel right the moment you put them on. When a woman is alone at home working or reading or doing whatever, it can feel quite liberating and sensual. Channeling that, and pairing that energy with Calvin Klein's iconography, felt both singular and classic. I love that this campaign celebrates being comfortable, free and sexy on your own terms. Sometimes, a woman just BEING is the sexiest thing.”
The campaign launches globally on March 9.