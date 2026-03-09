Getty Images

Months after Rob Reiner was murdered, Conan O’Brien is reflecting on the tragedy.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, O’Brien opened up about having his name “dragged” after Rob and his wife Michele Singer Reiner’s murder.

The night before they were found dead in their home, Rob and Michele attended Conan’s holiday party with their son Nick Reiner. Nick has been charged with murder in their deaths, but pleaded not guilty at his recent arraignment.

Conan shared, "Very simply, we had a party, we invited our really good friends and then, the next day, this terrible thing happened.”

"Whatever difficulties my wife and I have experienced having our name attached to it are nothing compared to the scale of the tragedy for the family and the loss of Rob and Michele,” O’Brien went on. "If you're a known person, your name is going to get dragged into things sometimes, but it is not a hardship. There is only sadness that they're gone.”

This wasn’t the first time that Conan talked about the murders.

In an interview with The New Yorker last month, Conan looked back on his close relationship with the Reiners. He said, “I knew Rob and Michele, and then increasingly got closer and closer to them, and I was seeing them a lot. My wife and I were seeing them a lot, and they were so — they were just such lovely people.”

He noted, "And to have that experience of saying good night to somebody and having them leave and then find out the next day that they’re gone… I think I was in shock for quite a while afterward. I mean, there’s no other word for it. It’s just very — it’s so awful. It’s just so awful.”

Conan recalled Rob’s outspoken nature and how the director’s voice affected the world, saying, “I think about how Rob felt about things that are happening in the country, how involved he was, how much he put himself out there — and to have that voice go quiet in an instant is still hard for me to comprehend.”

Reiner directed classic films including “The Princess Bride,” “This Is Spinal Tap,” “When Harry Met Sally...,” “Misery,” and many others.